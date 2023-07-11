Belleville Sens to Face Laval Rocket in 2023-24 Home Opener Presented by CAA
July 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing today the game time and opponent for the 2023-24 Home Opener, presented by CAA.
The Sens will begin the home portion of the schedule on Saturday October 21, 2023, when the Laval Rocket visit CAA Arena, at 7:00 p.m. The Home Opener presented by CAA will once again feature Belleville Sens Fan Fest and player red carpet arrivals before the game, along with a special giveaway from CAA.
Lifetime against Laval, the Senators are 38-27-1-2 (.580 points percentage), with a 9-3-0-0 mark in 2022-23. The October 21 matchup will be the first of 12 this season between Belleville and Laval, with the Sens making their first trip of the season to La Belle Province in mid-November.
The full 2023-24 American Hockey League schedule is expected to be released tomorrow (July 12, 2023).
More information on single game tickets will be released ahead of the season, but for now, Belleville Senators season seat memberships, group experiences and Business Elite memberships for the 2023-24 season are all currently on sale. You can get more information via the Belleville Sens website.
