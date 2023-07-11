Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2023-24 Home Opener

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team will play their home opener on Friday, Oct. 20 against the San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. The full 2023-24 schedule will be released tomorrow.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 regular season are now available. To purchase season tickets, click here. Information regarding single-game tickets will be available soon.

