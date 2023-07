Wranglers Host Eagles for 2023-24 Home Opener

The Wranglers have confirmed the date for their 2023-24 home opener.

It's official, the Wranglers 2023-24 home opener is set for Saturday October 28, 2023 at 1:00pm MST against the Colorado Eagles at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The AHL is expected to announce the complete regular season schedule on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Stay tuned for further ticket announcements.

