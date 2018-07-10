Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 10th Anniversary Season

July 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Tuesday their home opening date for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

The Stars will kick off their 10th anniversary season at home on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. CT when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The team will raise their Western Conference Championship banner to the rafters of H-E-B Center prior to the start of their home opener. Single-game tickets will be on sale at a later date. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game packages are available now for the upcoming year.

Texas will compete in the AHL's Central Division for the 2018-19 campaign and continue to play a 76-game schedule for the regular season.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.