Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 10th Anniversary Season
July 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Tuesday their home opening date for the upcoming 2018-19 season.
The Stars will kick off their 10th anniversary season at home on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. CT when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The team will raise their Western Conference Championship banner to the rafters of H-E-B Center prior to the start of their home opener. Single-game tickets will be on sale at a later date. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game packages are available now for the upcoming year.
Texas will compete in the AHL's Central Division for the 2018-19 campaign and continue to play a 76-game schedule for the regular season.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
