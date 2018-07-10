Amerks Will Open 63rd AHL Season at Home against Charlotte on Friday, October 5

(Rochester, NY) --- The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will open the 2018-19 regular-season on Friday, Oct. 5 against the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. The 2018-19 season will be Rochester's 63rd in the American Hockey League and 37th as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Wednesday, July 11.

Amerks 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and Chalk Talk with the Amerks coaching staff, your very own Season Ticket Member ID and Discount Card and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

