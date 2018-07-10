San Antonio Rampage Announce Date for 2018-19 Regular Season Home Opener

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that the team's 2018-19 regular season home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 6. San Antonio will host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

In the team's 16-year history, the Rampage own an 11-5-0-0 record, outscoring opponents 49-33 in regular season home openers.

Season tickets are available for the 2018-19 San Antonio Rampage campaign and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com.

