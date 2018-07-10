Colorado to Face Chicago in 2018-19 Regular Season Opener

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced on Tuesday that the team will open the 2018-19 AHL regular season with a match-up against the Chicago Wolves on Friday, October 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. The meeting will officially kick-off the Eagles inaugural season as members of the American Hockey League.

Tickets for opening night and for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 19th at 10am. The Eagles regular season schedule will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, July 11th.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

