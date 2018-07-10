American Hockey League Announces 2018-19 Home Openers

July 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 31 teams' home openers for the 2018-19 season:

Bakersfield Condors - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Stockton

Belleville Senators - Wed., Oct. 17 vs. Binghamton

Binghamton Devils - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Toronto

Bridgeport Sound Tigers - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Rochester

Charlotte Checkers - Fri., Oct. 19 vs. Hershey

Chicago Wolves - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Grand Rapids

Cleveland Monsters - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Rockford

Colorado Eagles - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Chicago

Grand Rapids Griffins - Fri., Oct. 12 vs. Hershey

Hartford Wolf Pack - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Providence

Hershey Bears - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Syracuse

Iowa Wild - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Manitoba

Laval Rocket - Fri., Oct. 12 vs. Binghamton

Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Bridgeport

Manitoba Moose - Fri., Oct. 12 vs. Belleville

Milwaukee Admirals - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Hershey

Ontario Reign - Fri., Oct. 12 vs. Stockton

Providence Bruins - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Laval

Rochester Americans - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Charlotte

Rockford IceHogs - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Texas

San Antonio Rampage - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Grand Rapids

San Diego Gulls - Fri., Oct. 12 vs. Tucson

San Jose Barracuda - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Ontario

Springfield Thunderbirds - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Lehigh Valley

Stockton Heat - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Ontario

Syracuse Crunch - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Charlotte

Texas Stars - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Grand Rapids

Toronto Marlies - Mon., Oct. 8 vs. Cleveland

Tucson Roadrunners - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. San Diego

Utica Comets - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Toronto

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Springfield

The complete 2018-19 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 11, at 3 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.