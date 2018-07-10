American Hockey League Announces 2018-19 Home Openers
July 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 31 teams' home openers for the 2018-19 season:
Bakersfield Condors - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Stockton
Belleville Senators - Wed., Oct. 17 vs. Binghamton
Binghamton Devils - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Toronto
Bridgeport Sound Tigers - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Rochester
Charlotte Checkers - Fri., Oct. 19 vs. Hershey
Chicago Wolves - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Grand Rapids
Cleveland Monsters - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Rockford
Colorado Eagles - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Chicago
Grand Rapids Griffins - Fri., Oct. 12 vs. Hershey
Hartford Wolf Pack - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Providence
Hershey Bears - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Syracuse
Iowa Wild - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Manitoba
Laval Rocket - Fri., Oct. 12 vs. Binghamton
Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Bridgeport
Manitoba Moose - Fri., Oct. 12 vs. Belleville
Milwaukee Admirals - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Hershey
Ontario Reign - Fri., Oct. 12 vs. Stockton
Providence Bruins - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Laval
Rochester Americans - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Charlotte
Rockford IceHogs - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Texas
San Antonio Rampage - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Grand Rapids
San Diego Gulls - Fri., Oct. 12 vs. Tucson
San Jose Barracuda - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Ontario
Springfield Thunderbirds - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Lehigh Valley
Stockton Heat - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Ontario
Syracuse Crunch - Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Charlotte
Texas Stars - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Grand Rapids
Toronto Marlies - Mon., Oct. 8 vs. Cleveland
Tucson Roadrunners - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. San Diego
Utica Comets - Fri., Oct. 5 vs. Toronto
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Sat., Oct. 6 vs. Springfield
The complete 2018-19 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 11, at 3 p.m. ET.
