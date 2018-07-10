Roadrunners to Open 2018-19 with I-8 Border Rivalry Game
July 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, officially shared details today for the club's 2018-19 home opener.
On Saturday, October 6 the team will face the San Diego Gulls at Tucson Arena with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. local time.
The Pacific Division rivalry series, which was officially established prior to last season, places the two sides competing against one another for the "I-8 Border Trophy". Tucson claimed the award last season by registering a 7-4-0-1 record against the Gulls, totaling a score of 15-10 in points.
This also marks the third consecutive season the club will open their campaign against San Diego. The 2017-18 season opener was record-breaking for the Roadrunners with the two teams combining for 13 goals, the highest scoring game in team history.
A complete schedule for the 2018-19 American Hockey League season will be released within the coming days.
For tickets and more information, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2018
- IceHogs to Host Texas Stars in 2018-19 Home Opener Saturday, October 13 - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Sign Brian Cooper to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Antonio Rampage Announce Date for 2018-19 Regular Season Home Opener - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners to Open 2018-19 with I-8 Border Rivalry Game - Tucson Roadrunners
- American Hockey League Announces 2018-19 Home Openers - AHL
- Senators to Host Devils in 2018-19 Home-Opener - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Wild Announces 2018-19 Home Opener - Iowa Wild
- Thunderbirds to Host Lehigh Valley in Home Opener October 13 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Announce 2018-19 Home Opener - Toronto Marlies
- Colorado to Face Chicago in 2018-19 Regular Season Opener - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Will Open 63rd AHL Season at Home against Charlotte on Friday, October 5 - Rochester Americans
- Devils to Host Toronto Marlies in Home Opener - Binghamton Devils
- Ontario Reign Home Opener on October 12 - Ontario Reign
- Hershey Bears to Host Syracuse in Home Opener on October 6 - Hershey Bears
- Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 10th Anniversary Season - Texas Stars
- Penguins Begin 20th Season at Home on October 6 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Announce 2018-19 Home Opener and Preseason Fanfest - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Reveal Opponent for 25th Anniversary Season Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- San Diego Gulls to Host Tucson Roadunners in Home Opener on October 12 - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.