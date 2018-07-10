Wolves Reveal Opponent for 25th Anniversary Season Home Opener
July 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - When the Chicago Wolves host the home opener of their 25th anniversary season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, at Allstate Arena, they'll face the Grand Rapids Griffins.
This marks the sixth time Grand Rapids has served as the Wolves' opponent for the home opener -- more than any team other than the Milwaukee Admirals (seven times). The Griffins recently hired Ben Simon, a member of the Wolves' 2002 Calder Cup championship team, as their head coach.
The Wolves will celebrate their silver anniversary throughout the 2018-19 season. The rest of the team's 76-game American Hockey League schedule and 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs details will be released Wednesday.
Free parking is just one way the Wolves are rewarding fans for being a part of the journey that began in 1994. To learn more about ticket packages and all of the benefits that season ticket members receive, call 1-800-THE-WOLVES or visit ChicagoWolves.com.
