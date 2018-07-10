Iowa Wild Announces 2018-19 Home Opener
July 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced today the team will host Manitoba Moose on Friday, October 5, 2018, as its home and season opener for the 2018-19 season. Puck drop will be at 7:00 p.m.
October 5 was one of six guaranteed home dates for the Wild in the 2018-19 season. The five remaining guaranteed dates are as follows:
Saturday, November 10
Saturday, December 8
Saturday, January 19
Saturday, February 9
Saturday, March 30
Opponents for these five games, as well as the remaining, full AHL schedule, will be released tomorrow, July 11.
The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will compete in an NHL preseason game at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, September 19. Iowa Wild opening night will take place on October 5. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2018
- Admirals Sign Brian Cooper to AHL Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Antonio Rampage Announce Date for 2018-19 Regular Season Home Opener - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners to Open 2018-19 with I-8 Border Rivalry Game - Tucson Roadrunners
- American Hockey League Announces 2018-19 Home Openers - AHL
- Senators to Host Devils in 2018-19 Home-Opener - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Wild Announces 2018-19 Home Opener - Iowa Wild
- Thunderbirds to Host Lehigh Valley in Home Opener October 13 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Announce 2018-19 Home Opener - Toronto Marlies
- Colorado to Face Chicago in 2018-19 Regular Season Opener - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Will Open 63rd AHL Season at Home against Charlotte on Friday, October 5 - Rochester Americans
- Devils to Host Toronto Marlies in Home Opener - Binghamton Devils
- Ontario Reign Home Opener on October 12 - Ontario Reign
- Hershey Bears to Host Syracuse in Home Opener on October 6 - Hershey Bears
- Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 10th Anniversary Season - Texas Stars
- Penguins Begin 20th Season at Home on October 6 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Announce 2018-19 Home Opener and Preseason Fanfest - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Reveal Opponent for 25th Anniversary Season Home Opener - Chicago Wolves
- San Diego Gulls to Host Tucson Roadunners in Home Opener on October 12 - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Iowa Wild Announces 2018-19 Home Opener
- Minnesota Wild Signs Seven Players to Start Free Agency
- Minnesota Wild Agrees to Terms with Defenseman Nick Seeler on a Three-Year Contract
- Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Forward Kyle Rau to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract
- Minnesota Wild Names Tom Kurvers Assistant General Manager