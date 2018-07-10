Iowa Wild Announces 2018-19 Home Opener

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild and the American Hockey League announced today the team will host Manitoba Moose on Friday, October 5, 2018, as its home and season opener for the 2018-19 season. Puck drop will be at 7:00 p.m.

October 5 was one of six guaranteed home dates for the Wild in the 2018-19 season. The five remaining guaranteed dates are as follows:

Saturday, November 10

Saturday, December 8

Saturday, January 19

Saturday, February 9

Saturday, March 30

Opponents for these five games, as well as the remaining, full AHL schedule, will be released tomorrow, July 11.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will compete in an NHL preseason game at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, September 19. Iowa Wild opening night will take place on October 5. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

