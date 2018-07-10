Devils to Host Toronto Marlies in Home Opener
July 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Devils announced today that they will host the defending Calder Cup Champion, Toronto Marlies, in their 2018-19 Home Opener on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m., inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
The complete 2018-19 American Hockey League schedule will be released tomorrow.
In addition, the Binghamton Devils will host their Open House Presented by iHeartRadio on Saturday, July 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Verterans Memorial Arena.
This event will allow fans to meet forward Brett Seney, participate in filming a television commercial, and win prizes. The event is FREE for everyone and fans can RSVP HERE to be entered to win a free Skybox night. More activities will be added to the event in the coming weeks.
For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
Binghamton Devils vs. the Toronto Marlies
