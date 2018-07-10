Senators to Host Devils in 2018-19 Home-Opener

July 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that it will host the Binghamton Devils in its 2018-19 American Hockey League home-opener at the Yardmen Arena on Oct. 17 at 7pm.

A North Division match-up, the Sens will host Binghamton three times during the season. In four home contests with the Devils last season, the Senators won three times.

"We're excited to announce our 2018-19 home-opener opponent and it's fitting we will open the Yardmen Arena with a match-up against a divisional opponent," said Senators COO Rob Mullowney. "We're very excited to build on our historic inaugural season and we're looking forward to seeing our great fan base back in the Yardmen Arena in October."

The full 76-game 2018-19 schedule will be released on Wednesday. The Senators' opponents, which include a visit from Grand Rapids for the first time, have already been announced as have two preseason contests against Laval.

Season Tickets for the 2018-2019 season are now available. Inquiries can be directed to the team's Box Office via telephone at 613-967-8067 or by email at seasontickets@bellevillesens.com

