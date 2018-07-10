San Diego Gulls to Host Tucson Roadunners in Home Opener on October 12

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) today announced the San Diego Gulls home opener for the 2018-19 regular season will be held on Friday, Oct. 12 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at Valley View Casino Center (7 p.m. PDT).

Individual regular-season tickets for all Gulls games at Valley View Casino Center will go on sale later this summer. Season tickets are currently on sale now for as little as $14 per game ($476) for the 2018-19 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, guaranteed giveaways, access to exclusive Season Ticket Holder events with Gulls Players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can become a season ticket holder or place deposits on Mini Plan and Group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets.

San Diego's full 2018-19 regular season schedule will be announced tomorrow (July 11).

