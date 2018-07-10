Admirals Sign Brian Cooper to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Brian Cooper to an American Hockey League contract for the 2018-19 season.

Cooper joins the Admirals after playing 40 games last season for the San Diego Gulls (AHL). The 24-year-old, who just finished his second pro season, tallied nine points last year, all coming from assists. Those nine points were one shy of the ten points (4G-6A) he posted in his rookie campaign with the Gulls in 16-17. The 5'10," 197-pound defenseman was drafted in the fifth round, 127th overall, by Anaheim in 2012.

Before turning pro, Cooper played four years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he led the club in +9 during his senior season. The Anchorage, AK native finished his college career 10th in Mavericks history in both penalty minutes, with 181, and plus/minus, at plus-19. Cooper joined the Gulls for five games upon the completion of his college career in 2015-16.

Cooper and the Admirals will play their home opener on Saturday, October 13 at 6 pm at Panther Arena, while the rest of the schedule will be released later this summer.

