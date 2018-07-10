Hershey Bears to Host Syracuse in Home Opener on October 6

(Hershey, PA)-The puck drops for the Hershey Bears 2018-19 season in just 88 days. The Bears, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, released further details for the club's home opener today. Hershey will open the home portion of its 81st season in the AHL on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Giant Center. Hershey welcomes the Syracuse Crunch that evening at 7 p.m.

The club's home opener will be the only time Syracuse visits the Giant Center this season, and the evening will mark the Hershey debut for new head coach Spencer Carbery. The 36-year-old was named the 26th head coach in franchise history on Jun. 26 and brings an impressive resume to Hershey that includes coaching experience in the AHL, ECHL, and Ontario Hockey League.

Hershey's complete 2018-19 regular season schedule is expected to be released tomorrow.

Season ticket packages for Hershey's 2018-19 season are on sale now, featuring discounted costs and extra added benefits. Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, and Flex-10 plans are available with packages starting at just $195. For more information, call 717-520-5796 or visit HersheyBears.com.

