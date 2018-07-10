Barracuda Sign Forward Jeffrey Viel and Defenseman Thomas Gregoire

SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed Forward Jeffrey Viel (VEE-el) and Defensman Thomas GrÃ©goire (TOM-es GREG-wah) (@tomgreg02) to multi-year AHL contracts. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"Viel is a combination power and skill and he's displayed great leadership as the captain of Acadie-Bathurst over the last two seasons," said Will. "He's had tremendous success in the playoffs and was a huge part of the Titan's Memorial Cup run."

In 2017-18, Viel, 21, recorded 62 points (39 goals, 23 assists), 127 penalty minutes, and a plus-29 rating in 58 regular season games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (@QMJHL). He ranked first on the Titan in goals and penalty minutes and finished the regular season T-ninth in the league in goals. In addition, in 20 playoff games he paced the Titan in goals (14) and points (23).

A captain the last two seasons, the 6-foot-1, 202-pound native of Rimouski, Quebec, Canada, skated in 259 QMJHL games over a four-year span with Acadie-Bathurst and the Sherbrooke Phoenix. During the four seasons, he totaled 196 points (115 goals, 81 assists), 499 penalty minutes, and a plus-12 rating.

"GrÃ©goire is a puck moving defenseman who's put up a lot of points during his time in the QMJHL," said Will. "With his skill set, we're excited to have him and see what he can do."

GrÃ©goire, 19, skated in one game for the Barracuda during the Calder Cup Playoffs after the conclusion of his junior season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL. In 2017-18, for the second consecutive season, GrÃ©goire led the Phoenix in points (69) and assists (57), finishing T-third in the league in defensive scoring, T-first in assists and fourth in power-play assists (26), while appearing in 67 games.

Over his four-year junior career in the QMJHL, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, appeared in 244 games, recording 158 points (25 goals, 133 assists), 126 penalty minutes, and a minus-19 rating.

Both Viel and Gregoire were at the Sharks Development Camp last week.

