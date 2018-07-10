Ontario Reign Home Opener on October 12

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that their 2018-19 home opener will fall on Friday, October 12 against the Stockton Heat.

The Reign celebrate Opening Weekend at Citizens Business Bank Arena on the second weekend of October. The Reign kick off their home slate, which will consist of 34 home games, on Friday, October 12 against Stockton and will be home again the following night on Saturday, October 13 against an unnamed opponent.

Opening Weekend marks two of the six guaranteed regular-season home dates previously announced by the Reign. Ontario will also have home games on Monday, December 31, Saturday, January 5, Saturday, January 26 and Saturday, March 2, with all opponents to be announced with the release of the full regular-season schedule.

Additionally, prior to the start of the 2018-19 regular season will be the Kings vs. Kings game at Citizens Business Bank Arena on Sunday, September 16. Kings vs. Kings is a preseason contest featuring members of the Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign in an intra-squad scrimmage.

The Reign's full 2018-19 regular-season schedule is expected to be announced tomorrow and the promotional schedule, including giveaways, promotions and specialty jerseys, as well as the team's 2018 preseason schedule, will be announced at a later date.

The Ontario Reign begin the 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League, in October. Don't miss all the exciting action as the Reign celebrate eleven years of hockey in the Inland Empire! For Reign season tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

