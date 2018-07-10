Thunderbirds to Host Lehigh Valley in Home Opener October 13
July 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced Tuesday that they will host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the club's home opener on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7:05 p.m. ET at the MassMutual Center. It is the first of 38 regular season home games for the Thunderbirds in 2018-19.
The complete 2018-19 AHL regular season schedule is expected to be announced on Wednesday. The The Thunderbirds will also be playing host to the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield on Jan. 27-28 at the MassMutual Center.
Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
