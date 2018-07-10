Marlies Announce 2018-19 Home Opener

The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club will open their 2018-19 season at home on Monday, October 8, 2018 against the Cleveland Monsters. The 3:00 p.m. game on Thanksgiving Monday will feature the raising of the franchise's first Calder Cup championship banner.

This will be Toronto's first meeting against Cleveland following the team's move from the Western Conference's Central Division. Toronto will face Cleveland eight times throughout the season as the most recent addition to the North Division. The Marlies last game against the then Lake Erie Monsters was a 4-3 overtime win on April 8, 2016.

The Toronto Marlies are the 2017-18 Calder Cup Champions and the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

