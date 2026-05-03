Terry Crews a THOUSAND MILES at Inter Miami!!
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026
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- Inter Miami CF Falls against Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
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- Atlanta United Defeats CF Montréal, 3-1 - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF Falls against Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Road Draw at Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas Earns 2-0 Road Victory at Red Bull New York - FC Dallas
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- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
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