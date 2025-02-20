Tear Continues as Gulls Top Abbotsford

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls make it four straight wins with a 5-3 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks tonight from Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls pick up another essential two standings points to improve to 5-1-1 since returning from the All-Star break and have secured points in six of their last seven games.

Coulson Pitre opened the scoring for the Gulls with his second goal of the season. He added another goal and an assist for his first career three-point night, a career-high for the Gulls rookie.

Sam Colangelo registered a goal and an assist for his third consecutive two-point performance and his team-leading 10th multi-point game of the campaign. Colangelo leads all Gulls skaters in goals (19) and points (35). His 19-16=35 points sit T-6 among AHL rookies while his 1.00 points per game leads all active rookies.

Tristan Luneau scored his first career game-winning goal for his sixth lamp-lighter of the season. He added his team-leading 25th assist which leads all Gulls skaters and AHL rookie defensemen. The two-point performance is Luneau's fourth straight game with a point and is his eighth multi-point effort of the year. Luneau's 0.89 points per game leads all AHL defensemen with a minimum of 30 games played.

Ryan Carpenter extended his point streak to seven games with his third straight multi-assist effort. Carpenter has logged 2-9=11 points over his season-best seven-game point streak.

Nikita Nesterenko grabbed his eighth goal of the year with an empty net tally.

Justin Bailey extended his point streak to three games with his 12th assist of the year. Bailey has recorded 5-5=10 points in his last nine contests.

Tyson Hinds added a pair of assists for his second multi-point game of the season.

Sasha Pastujov tallied his 20th assist of the year.

Oscar Dansk stopped 23-of-26 shots for his fourth consecutive win and eighth of the season. Dansk recorded an assist for the second straight game which marks the first time in team history multiple goalies have logged multiple points in a season (Clang, 2024-25: 0-2=2).

The Gulls hit the road this weekend for two big road tilts with the Bakersfield Condors who seven points ahead of them in the Pacific Division standings after tonight's home victory.

On the message going into the third period

It's an opportunity. That's what today was. It was an opportunity for us to capture a game, and we knew from the beginning that that opportunity existed today. Whatever we did through the first two it wasn't something that we're super proud of, but the opportunity was still there, and so we're really pleased. I think Coulson scored two and a half minutes in, and then you go up three to one course, deflating when you when you let that lead go back, but the resilience of our group flex at the end and huge, huge goal by Luneau, big play by Sasha [Pastujov] to be able to ice it for us.

On the performance from Oscar Dansk

I thought he gave us a chance to win the game, especially early. Shots were lopsided. They got a bunch on that one power play, and he had the answer. Some games you need that, and we don't want to put ourselves in that situation too often. But that's why it's a team sport and you can rely on all the players.

On Coulson Pitre's two-goal night

Coulson's a bit of a Swiss army knife. He can play wing, he can play center, he can play up and down your lineup. And so, when Carson Meyer's out, you're kind of looking for a little grit, a little bit of play making, ability to slot into that spot with a line that's been really hot. And I don't think you can ask much more than two goals and an assist from Coulson. So good on him. Really pleased with him, and excited that he was able to have such a big night.

On the playoff mentality of the team right now

In one regard, you need to make sure that you have a short memory, because it's all about the next game. In the other regard, you can carry some confidence with you as you move forward, like when as a group, when you have confidence, you're fighting to keep it, and that's the mode that we're in right now. We're on a good run. We're not pleased with the way we played today. We'll stay focused on how we can get better for Bakersfield

Right wing Sam Colangelo

On the shift between the second and third period

Yeah, we had an okay first. I thought we had a pretty sloppy second. We kind of gave them some chances, gave them some life. I think we just had to reset, I didn't really love the first two periods. I just wanted to reset, come out for the third and try to win a game. Obviously, we got a two-goal lead and I like how we stuck with it and ultimately got the W.

On the chemistry of his line and goal-scoring

I think you said, we've come back. But we're able to read off of each other pretty well. We talk a lot on the bench. Carpenter loves to talk, so I know where he's going to be. I mean between those guys, they probably have 600-700 NHL games. Just try to get the puck in their hands, they find me when they're open and we try to put it in the net. It's pretty simple.

On his goal scoring

I think coming into the year I had some expectations for myself. I don't want to say it on camera, but I'm not there yet. We have however many games left and I think I have eleven to go. Should keep trying to play my game and find the back of the net. This is the first time since I've been here that we've won four straight and it feels pretty good.

On the mood in the locker room and preparing for Bakersfield

We have a standings chart in the locker room, we know where we are in the standings. Like you said, there are two huge games coming up. I mean, no matter what level you're at, when you're winning, coming to the rink is a whole lot more fun. We'll still break down the video, find ways to get better, and find ways to get back on track. I don't think that was our best game, but when you don't play your best game and come out with two points, you're doing something right.

Right wing Coulson Pitre

On his two-goal game

I don't know, really. I was hanging out with Sasha [Pastujov] yesterday, and we were talking about today and being on new line with them, and I think being with them helped.

On the thought process behind his second goal

I was kind of surprised it was just sitting there, and then the D was coming at me anyway, so I had him beat a little bit on the right side, so I took my space and I shot it.

On message to the team between the second and third period

It's just about us right now with the playoffs. The message is the playoff push. I think right now we're keeping with that and we're going to keep moving forward with it."

On the team's four straight wins

It's a great feeling. All the boys are coming together more and the vibes are high and I think moving forward we'll keep doing it.

