O'Reilly Makes AHL History with 1,000th Game

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals Center Cal O'Reilly became the 9th player in the 89-year history of the American Hockey League to play in 1,000 league games when he hit the ice today against the Chicago Wolves.

Currently in his 19th professional season and seventh with the Admirals, O'Reilly began the year needing to play in 46 games to reach the illustrious threshold.

The Toronto, ON native is the team's active leader in scoring this season with 30 points (6g-24a) and has collected 17 points in the past 14 games. He is the Admirals all-time AHL leader in points (313), assists (241) and will become the all-time games played leader when he skates in seven more games, surpassing current leader Mark Van Guilder at 383.

Fittingly, O'Reilly reaches 1,000 games against the Wolves, the team he has played against most in his career. Today's game is the 72nd time he has skated against Chicago, having totaled 66 points on 16 goals and 50 assists in those contests. The first AHL game of his career was against the Wolves on April 14, 2006 and he also broke the Ads scoring record last season versus Chicago.

A five-time AHL All-Star, including twice with the Admirals, O'Reilly has accumulated 764 career points via 172 goals and 592 assists, which is currently sixth in league history, with the Admirals, Portland Pirates, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, Toronto Marlies, Iowa Wild and most recently Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

O'Reilly has helped the Admirals to the Calder Cup Playoffs five times and played in 46 post-season games, registering six goals and 15 assists for 21 points. All told, he has played in 105 career Calder Cup playoff contests over 10 seasons, accumulating 65 points (17g-48a). He has been to the Calder Cup Finals twice, first with the Admirals in 2006 and then again with Utica in 2015 when he collected 19 points (2g-17a) and a +11 rating in 23 contests.

In addition, O'Reilly played in 145 career games in the National Hockey League, scoring 16 goals and dishing out 33 assists for 49 points with the Nashville Predators, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, and Minnesota Wild.

