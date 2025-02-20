Star Wars Night Upcoming for Griffins

Grand Rapids Griffins Star Wars Night

Saturday, March 1, 2025 vs. Iowa Wild

Star Wars Night presented by DTE

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Star Wars Night presented by DTE: Over 20 costumed characters from Great Lakes Garrison will be roaming the arena and interacting with fans. In addition to light sabers being sold on the concourse, a photo area will be set up for fans to get their picture taken with their favorite characters for a small donation.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2024-25 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a free "share it" item from Morning Belle. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

