Providence Bruins Sign Chris Ortiz to Professional Tryout

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, February 20, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Chris Ortiz to a professional tryout.

Ortiz, 24, has skated in 45 games this season with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, totaling five goals and a team-high 34 assists while boasting a plus-19 rating. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defenseman has appeared in 24 career AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, tallying one goal and four assists.

The Boisbriand, Quebec, native played five seasons in the QMJHL with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada before turning professional in the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.