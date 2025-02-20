Providence Bruins Sign Chris Ortiz to Professional Tryout
February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, February 20, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Chris Ortiz to a professional tryout.
Ortiz, 24, has skated in 45 games this season with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, totaling five goals and a team-high 34 assists while boasting a plus-19 rating. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defenseman has appeared in 24 career AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, tallying one goal and four assists.
The Boisbriand, Quebec, native played five seasons in the QMJHL with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada before turning professional in the 2021-22 season.
