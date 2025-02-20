T-Birds Acquire F Kale Kessy from Syracuse Crunch
February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has acquired forward Kale Kessy from the Syracuse Crunch in exchange for forward Reece Newkirk.
Kessy, 32, is in his 12th professional year, having skated in 17 games this season with the Crunch, picking up one assist and 41 penalty minutes. In 344 career AHL games, he has tallied 43 points (21g, 22a) and 954 penalty minutes. His 12-year career has spanned nine AHL teams: the Oklahoma City Barons, Bakersfield Condors, Manitoba Moose, Cleveland Monsters, Colorado Eagles, Manitoba Moose, Hershey Bears, Iowa Wild, and the Syracuse Crunch.
The T-Birds next take to the ice in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Military Appreciation Night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center.
Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
