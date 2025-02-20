Rangers Assign Dylan Garand to Wolf Pack, Loan Zac Jones on Conditioning Stint

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned goaltender Dylan Garand to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and recalled defenseman Matthew Robertson from the Wolf Pack.

Additionally, Drury announced that the Rangers have loaned defenseman Zac Jones to the Wolf Pack on a conditioning stint.

Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced that the club has recalled forward Maxim Barbashev from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Garand, 22, has posted a record of 13-7-5 with the Wolf Pack in 25 appearances this season. The third-year netminder has amassed a .914 save percentage, 2.73 goals-against average, and three shutouts.

The native of Victoria, BC, was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic earlier this month.

Garand was selected in the fourth round, 103 rd overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Robertson, 23, has recorded 18 points (1 g, 17 a) in 47 games with the Wolf Pack this season. His 17 assists are one away from his career-high of 18, set during the 2022-23 campaign.

The native of Edmonton, AB, has scored 73 career points (11 g, 62 a) in 237 AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack.

Robertson was selected in the second round, 49 th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Jones, 24, has appeared in 28 games with the Rangers this season, recording eight points (1 g, 7 a). He has appeared in 97 career games with the Rangers, scoring 25 points (4 g, 21 a).

The native of Richmond, VA, last skated with the Wolf Pack during the 2022-23 campaign. He scored 31 points (8 g, 23 a) in 54 games, representing the Wolf Pack at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. He tacked on six points (2 g, 4 a) in nine Calder Cup Playoff games during the spring of 2023.

Jones was selected in the third round, 68 th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Barbashev, 21, has scored seven points (3 g, 4 a) in 27 games with the Bison this season. He recorded 35 points (14 g, 21 a) in 59 QMJHL games split between the Shawinigan Cataractes and Rimouski Océanic a season ago. He also appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack, making his professional debut on Apr. 20 against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The native of Moscow, RUS, was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round, 161 st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He signed an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack on July 31.

