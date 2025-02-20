Blue Jackets Recall Forward Joseph LaBate from Monsters

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Joseph LaBate from the Monsters. In 33 appearances for Cleveland this season, LaBate posted 6-7-13 with 49 penalty minutes and supplied 8-10-18 with 53 penalty minutes in 49 appearances for Barys Astana in Russia's KHL last year.

A 6'5", 209 lb. left-shooting native of Eagan, MN, LaBate, 31, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 13 career NHL appearances for Vancouver during the 2016-17 season, LaBate notched 21 penalty minutes. In 438 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Belleville Senators, Milwaukee Admirals, Chicago Wolves, and Cleveland spanning parts of ten seasons from 2015-23 and 2024-25, LaBate supplied 69-77-146 with 741 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, LaBate registered 31-52-83 with 143 penalty minutes in 150 career NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconsin spanning four seasons from 2011-15, helping the Badgers claim the 2012-13 WCHA Tournament Championship and the 2013-14 Big Ten Tournament Championship.

