Valiant Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Reign

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (25-18-2-3) trailed 6-1 after 40 minutes on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, would get within two with a three-goal third, but ultimately fell short as the Ontario Reign (30-14-2-1) held on for a 6-4 win. In the game, both clubs went three-for-six on the power play as Andrew Poturalski and Luca Cagnoni each netted their ninth power-play goals of the year.

In the first, Barracuda goaltender Yaroslav Askarov was given a minor penalty for playing the puck in the restricted area, and on the ensuing power play the Reign would jump out to a 1-0 lead as Martin Chromiak (10) blasted a one-timer in from the left wing. Later in the period, at 8:05, a Barracuda giveaway in their end led to Aatu Jamsen (4) snapping in the friendly bounce to make it 2-0. 26 seconds later, the Barracuda were called for another penalty and Tyler Madden (8) extended the lead to 3-0 as he beat Askarov under the glove, while uncontested on the right wing at 9:05. Askarov, who seemed to get injured earlier in the period, would be replaced by Gabe Carriere with 8:52 left in the frame.

In the second, the Reign began the period on a five-on-three advantage and would notch their third power-play goal when Jamsen (5) beat Carriere on a chip shot from the right side of the crease. At 9:50, the Barracuda would finally stop the bleeding when Cagnoni forced a turnover on the power play and set up Poturalski (20) in tight to make it 4-1. Despite the goal, the Reign continued to roll, scoring two more times in the period to go up 6-1. First, Taylor Ward (9) charged the net and directed in a Sam Helenius pass at 13:33, and then Jeff Malott (17) tipped in a point shot with 51 seconds left in the period.

Down by five entering the final 20 minutes, the Barracuda would score three times. First, at 6:23, Danil Gushchin (14) got behind the Reign defense and beat Pheonix Copley as the puck bounced along the ice. Then, Tristen Robins (7) went upstairs from just outside the blue paint while on the power play at 6:23. At 13:31, Cagnoni (13) went end-to-end and slid a shot through Copley's five-hole to make it 6-4. Already having scored three times on the power play, the Barracuda went on their fifth advantage of the game at 16:37 but failed to inch any closer, despite pulling goaltender Carriere, and would fall 6-4.

The Barracuda and Reign will run it back on Saturday at the Toyota Arena in Ontario (6 p.m.) for the second game of a home and home. San Jose is back in action on Sunday in Coachella Valley against the Firebirds before returning to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday, February 26 (7 p.m.) to host the Henderson Silver Knights. For tickets and more info, go to sjbarracuda.com.

