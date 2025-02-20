Nyman Nets Two in Win over Roadrunners

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday night by the final score of 5-2. Jani Nyman led the way with a pair of goals while Ty Nelson and Luke Henman each scored in the Firebirds' 27th win of the season. Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 of 24 Tucson shots to secure his first Coachella Valley home victory.

QUICK NOTES

Ty Nelson opened the scoring, converting on a one-timer for his fifth of the season. Logan Morrison won the faceoff to Max Lajoie, who found Nelson at the blue line 3:33 into the first period.

Coachella Valley extended their lead early in the second period as Jani Nyman wristed his 21st goal of the season past Matt Villalta. The goal was assisted by Daniel Sprong and Ben Meyers.

2:06 later, Luke Henman redirected a deflected puck to give the Firebirds a 3-0 lead. The initial shot was taken by Gustav Olofsson, then ricocheted of Eduard Sale before coming to Henman for his sixth of the season.

Tucson found the back of the net at 13:39 of the second period on a long-range wrist shot from Hunter Drew.

Drew netted his second goal of the game with 4:02 left in the third period to pull Tucson within one.

The Roadrunners pulled their goaltender inside the final three minutes, leading to two empty netters for the Firebirds. Nyman picked up his second of the game followed by Lleyton Roed's 12th of the season to secure a 5-2 win.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves for his third win as a Firebird.

Coachella Valley's record moves to 27-17-1-5 on the season and 13-9-1-1 at home.

Tonight's game concluded the regular season series, with the Firebirds holding a 2-1-1-0 record in the four games played.

The Firebirds went 0-for-1 on the penalty kill and finished the game 0-for-3 on the powerplay.

Coachella Valley outshot Tucson 37-24.

Read the game's full box score HERE.

The Firebirds continue their homestand this Saturday, February 22nd as they host the Calgary Wranglers for Pink in the Rink Night, presented by El Paseo Jewelers. Come honor and support those who are battling, have battled, and those who have been affected by breast cancer. Be sure to wear pink and get to the game early and get a pink beanie! Puck drop is set for 6pm PT. Get tickets now on Ticketmaster!

Me + 3 Ticket Package

Looking to bring some friends to a Firebirds' game? Check out the brand-new Me + 3 Plan! Get four tickets and two beanies to Sunday Coachella Valley home games from January through April, starting at just $28! To get your Me + 3, visit CVFirebirds.com!

Season ticket memberships for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.