Silver Knights Get Back in Win Column with 4-3 Victory over Condors

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 4-3, at Lee's Family Forum on Wednesday evening.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Raphael Lavoie put the Silver Knights on the board early in the first period, extending his goal streak to four games and his point streak to six. He tallied seven goals and three assists over that streak. Cal Burke and Gage Quinney both assisted on the play.

Jakub Brabenec buried Jake Bischoff's rebound to double Henderson's lead at 6:07 in the second. Calen Addison picked up the secondary assist.

Mitch McLain's power-play goal a few minutes later made it a 3-0 game, with Braeden Bowman and Bischoff also earning assists.

The Condors got on the board early in the final period with a goal from former Silver Knight Daniel D'Amato.

Drake Caggiula brought Bakersfield within one at 5:34 in the third. James Hamblin then tied it at three late in the period.

Bowman netted the game-winner, his second point of the game, with less than three minutes left in regulation to seal a 4-3 Silver Knights victory. Tanner Laczynski and Addison both assisted on the goal.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb 21 | 5:00 p.m. | at Milwaukee Admirals

Saturday, Feb 22 | 4:00 p.m. | at Milwaukee Admirals

Wednesday, Feb 26 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets

Saturday, Mar 1 | 6:00 p.m. | at San Jose Barracuda

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to action on Friday, February 21 to take on the Milwaukee Admirals for the first time this season. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. PT.

