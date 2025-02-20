Alex Suzdalev Re-Assigned to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the club's National Hockey League affiliate the Washington Capitals, announced today that forward Alex Suzdalev has been re-assigned from Hershey to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Suzdalev, 20, has appeared in three games with Hershey this season. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 26 at Springfield.

The rookie has scored 24 points (8g, 16a) in 29 games for South Carolina this season. He has posted six multi-point games, including four separate three-point performances.

Suzdalev, a third-round draft pick of the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft, collected 25 points (9g, 16a) in 30 games last season with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Hershey returns home to host the Penguins on Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night. All fans in attendance will receive a Bears drawstring bag, courtesy of Penn State Health. Purchase tickets for the game.

