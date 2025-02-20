Wolves Topple Admirals 3-1

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves continued their five-game homestand when they faced the Milwaukee Admirals on Thursday at Allstate Arena.

Noel Gunler led the way with a goal and an assist while Skyler Brind'Amour and Josiah Slavin also scored as the Wolves skated to a 3-1 victory in front of a sold-out crowd. Yanick Turcotte chipped in with two assists to help the Wolves snap a four-game losing skid.

Milwaukee struck first when Kevin Wall found the back of the net early in the opening period.

Later in the period, Brind'Amour pulled the Wolves even when the forward took a feed from Gunler from behind the net and banged the puck home from the slot. Gunler and Turcotte earned assists on Brind'Amour's 10th goal of the season.

The Wolves seized the lead early in the second when Gunler notched his 12th goal of the season. The forward pounced on a loose puck and ripped a shot from in close past Milwaukee netminder Matthew Murray. Turcotte and Scott Morrow recorded assists.

Slavin capped the scoring with an empty-net tally in the waning moments of the third period. The unassisted marker was Slavin's eighth goal of the season.

Ruslan Khazheyev (31 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Murray (23 saves) took the loss for the Admirals.

Chicago moved to 25-20-2-0 on the season while Milwaukee dropped to 26-17-3-4.

Next up: The Wolves host the Iowa Wild on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

