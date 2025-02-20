O'Reilly's Big Day Spoiled by Wolves
February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Chicago, IL - Kevin Wall scored the Admirals lone goal as they wrapped up a quick three-game roadtrip with a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday afternoon at the Allstate Arena.
The loss put a damper on things for Ads forward Cal O'Reilly, who became just the ninth player in AHL history to play in 1,000 games. Fittingly it came against the Wolves, who is the team he has competed against the most in his career. Today's game was the 72nd time he has played against Chicago.
The Admirals got on the board first when Wall scored his third goal of the season at the 6:43 mark of the opening frame. Stationed in front of the Chicago net, Wall swept the rebound of a point shot from Ondrej Pavel into the Wolves goal for a 1-0 lead.
Chicago leveled the score with just under six minutes to play in the opening frame courtesy of Skyler Brind'Amour's 10th goal of the year
The Wolves took 2-1 advantage at 4:01 of the second period on a Noel Gunler goal. Yanick Turcotte's shot hit off a shin in front of the net and right to Gunler, who fired it past Ads goalie Matt Murray in what would become the game-winning goal.
That was all the scoring in the game until Josiah Slavin scored an empty-netter with 52 seconds left in regulation to bring the score to 3-1.
The Admirals will kick-off a seven-game homestand on Friday night when the host the Henderson Silver Knights at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
