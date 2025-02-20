Kids Steal the Show at Monsters Kid Nation Takeover Sunday Afternoon

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return home to host the Belleville Senators for the team's Kid Nation Takeover on Sunday, February 23, at noon and Sensory Friendly Night on Monday, February 24, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

The kids will take over Rocket Arena on Sunday when members of Kid Nation presented by Cleveland Museum of Natural History are spotlighted. The team's Jr. Reporter Jovie Radwan will join Monsters Play-by-Play Broadcaster Tony Brown for a special edition of the Rink Report and assist PA Announcer Jasen Sokol for live in-game calls. Intermission interviews with players for Sunday will be conducted by Monsters captain Stefan Matteau's son James. James will also assist the Monsters social channels throughout the game while additional members of Kid Nation will take part in other activities like Benchwarmers, Zamboni riders and Honorary Starters.

Fans will be treated to a special guest at Sunday's game when Reggie, the Monsters and Cavaliers service dog in training in partnership with America's VetDogs, will make his hockey debut. Reggie will be introduced to the crowd pregame and fans can pick up his special trading cards on the concourse. 216Stix will put on a special second intermission performance with kids that fans will not want to miss. Sunday afternoon's game is also a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay featuring Monsters Kid Meal Deals, including a hot dog, Coca-Cola product, and chips all for $7.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer a Kids Black & Blue Tee as the Item of the Game for $24. The Tee will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Monday's game will bring Sensory Friendly Night when the team joins the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities to provide a sensory friendly experience with the goal to have every fan enjoy Monsters hockey.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilites will have information and sensory activities available on the concourse. While Monsters fans can expect the same great fan experience they are accustomed to, minor differences will allow all fans to enjoy the show with a lower volume of music, minor changes in lighting, and occasional 'sensory notifications' to let fans know when to expect highly stimulating elements of the game presentation.

At every Monsters game, fans have acces to sensory bags containing special KCVIP badges, fidget toys, noise canceling headphones and other resources at Guest Services Booths located on the Street Level near Portal 1. Addtionally, there is a designated Sensory Room for individuals who need to regroup after becoming overstimulated.

Fans are also encouraged to participate in the Coat Drive in partnership with Goodwill on both Sunday and Monday. Bins will be located at each entrance to collect coats to be redistributed across Northeast Ohio.

