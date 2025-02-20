Penguins Recall Mathieu De St. Phalle from Wheeling

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Mathieu De St. Phalle from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

A first-year pro out of the University of Wisconsin, De St. Phalle currently tops the Nailers with 44 points in 47 games played. His 17 goals and 27 assists are also good for second on the club in both categories. Furthermore, the 24-year-old ranks second overall among ECHL rookies in assists and fourth among rookies in points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton signed De St. Phalle to a two-year AHL contract on Apr. 1, 2024. He then joined the team on an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. During that time, the native of Greenwich, Connecticut scored one goal in seven games.

In four seasons of college hockey at Wisconsin, De St. Phalle logged 36 goals and 51 assists for 87 points in 141 games. De St. Phalle finished second on the Badgers with 30 points in 2022-23 and tied for first on the club with 22 points in 2021-22. He also led the team in goals at the end of both of those campaigns.

