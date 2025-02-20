Condors Comeback, But Fall 4-3 in Henderson

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield trailed 3-0 after two, but clawed back to tie it at 3-3 before a late game-winner from the Knights

The Bakersfield Condors (20-18-8, 48pts) trailed 3-0 after two, rallied to tie it at 3-3, but fell 4-3 in regulation to the Henderson Silver Knights (20-28-2, 42pts) on Wednesday. Daniel D'Amato (8th) scored for the second straight game. Drake Caggiula (14th) and James Hamblin (10th) had the other goals as part of multi-point nights.

Seth Griffith assisted on Hamblin's game-tying goal. He extended his scoring streak to eight games (2g-9a). He is t-fifth in the AHL scoring race. Caggiula ran his point streak to six games (3g-4a). He has 10 points (4g-6a) in his last eight games.

Matthew Savoie was summoned to Edmonton earlier in the week and is expected to make his Oilers debut at some point on their upcoming road trip.

San Diego comes to town this weekend for two games. Friday is $3 Beers and Pet Appreciation Night with pet leash giveaway (click here for tickets). Saturday is First Responders Night at 7 p.m. with the Guns N Hoses game at 2 p.m. (click here for tickets).

