Blues Recall F Zack Bolduc from T-Birds

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Zack Bolduc from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bolduc, 21, posted two assists in four appearances with the Thunderbirds during his assignment. With the Blues this season, the Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native has dressed in 46 games, tallying 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and 18 penalty minutes. Bolduc was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The T-Birds next take to the ice in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Military Appreciation Night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center.

