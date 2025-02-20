Syracuse Crunch Acquire Forward Reece Newkirk from Springfield Thunderbirds in Exchange for Kale Kessy

February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have acquired forward Reece Newkirk from the Springfield Thunderbirds in exchange for Kale Kessy, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Newkirk will report to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Newkirk, 24, has played in 17 games with the Thunderbirds this season tallying one goal and two assists. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has also skated in 13 games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL earning 10 points (2g, 8a). He has appeared in 62 career AHL games with the Thunderbirds and Bridgeport Islanders accumulating 13 points (3g, 10a) and 115 career ECHL games with Everblades and Worcester Railers earning 88 points (39g, 49a) all since 2021.

The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native was selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

