Syracuse Crunch Acquire Forward Reece Newkirk from Springfield Thunderbirds in Exchange for Kale Kessy
February 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have acquired forward Reece Newkirk from the Springfield Thunderbirds in exchange for Kale Kessy, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Newkirk will report to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.
Newkirk, 24, has played in 17 games with the Thunderbirds this season tallying one goal and two assists. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has also skated in 13 games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL earning 10 points (2g, 8a). He has appeared in 62 career AHL games with the Thunderbirds and Bridgeport Islanders accumulating 13 points (3g, 10a) and 115 career ECHL games with Everblades and Worcester Railers earning 88 points (39g, 49a) all since 2021.
The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native was selected by the New York Islanders in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
