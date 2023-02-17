Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch

February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Hockey Club from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dureau, 22, has appeared in 23 games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring four goals and eight assists. Dureau skated in 12 AHL games for the Crunch this season, earning one goal and one assist.

Prior to his professional career, the White City, Saskatchewan native played in 139 games in the Western Hockey League for the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 31 goals and 68 assists.

NEXT GAMES: TONIGHT, the Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. Following the game Friday, the Puerto Rican Men's National Ice Hockey Team will take to Amway Center ice beginning their exhibition series throughout Central Florida. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. For more information regarding Serie de Desafiadores, log on to orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Prior to the Solar Bears taking the ice on Sunday February 19, the Puerto Rican Men's National Ice Hockey Team will play their final game of Serie de Desafiadores at 10:15 a.m. Following the game, there will be a meet and greet opportunity with the team at Sky Lounge in the Amway Center. The Solar Bears then take on the Utah Grizzles at 3:00 p.m for Latina Noche presented by Publix. Sunday, show your VyStar Credit Union credit or debit card at the box office to receive two (2) complementary tickets courtesy of VyStar Credit Union.

