Hutchison Leads Comeback in 4-2 Win Over Atlanta

GLENS FALLS - Nick Hutchison returned to Adirondack and recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-2 comeback win over the visiting Atlanta Gladiators in front of over 4,300 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.

Atlanta opened the scoring with back-to-back goals to take a 2-0 lead. Cody Sylvester put in his 21st of the year from Eric Neiley and Mike Pelech just 4:59 into the game and Nieley followed with a goal of his own for a 2-0 lead at 8:20 of the first period.

Patrick Grasso got the Thunder on the board late in the first on the power play. Shawn Weller set up Grasso for his 23rd of the year with 4:33 left in the first period. Assists were credited to Weller and Nick Hutchison and Adirondack trailed 2-1 after one period.

After no scoring in the second, Adirondack rattled off three goals in the third period. Nick Hutchison tied the game at two goals apiece early in the third with his first of the year. After an original shot, the puck sat on the goal line before Hutchison tapped it over. The goal was 1:42 into the third with assists from Xavier Parent and Jarrod Gourley.

Xavier Parent scored the eventual game-winning goal at 12:19 of the third period as he fired a wrist shot just under the cross bar as the power play came to an end. Grant Jozefek and Matt Stief were awarded the helpers and the Thunder took a 3-2 lead.

Travis Broughman added to the lead with 4:22 left in the third period as he tipped in an Ivan Chukarov shot for his eighth of the year and Adirondack took a 4-2 lead. That held up as the final score as Isaac Poulter stopped 34 of 36 in the win.

