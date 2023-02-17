Hutchison Leads Comeback in 4-2 Win Over Atlanta
February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Nick Hutchison returned to Adirondack and recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-2 comeback win over the visiting Atlanta Gladiators in front of over 4,300 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.
Atlanta opened the scoring with back-to-back goals to take a 2-0 lead. Cody Sylvester put in his 21st of the year from Eric Neiley and Mike Pelech just 4:59 into the game and Nieley followed with a goal of his own for a 2-0 lead at 8:20 of the first period.
Patrick Grasso got the Thunder on the board late in the first on the power play. Shawn Weller set up Grasso for his 23rd of the year with 4:33 left in the first period. Assists were credited to Weller and Nick Hutchison and Adirondack trailed 2-1 after one period.
After no scoring in the second, Adirondack rattled off three goals in the third period. Nick Hutchison tied the game at two goals apiece early in the third with his first of the year. After an original shot, the puck sat on the goal line before Hutchison tapped it over. The goal was 1:42 into the third with assists from Xavier Parent and Jarrod Gourley.
Xavier Parent scored the eventual game-winning goal at 12:19 of the third period as he fired a wrist shot just under the cross bar as the power play came to an end. Grant Jozefek and Matt Stief were awarded the helpers and the Thunder took a 3-2 lead.
Travis Broughman added to the lead with 4:22 left in the third period as he tipped in an Ivan Chukarov shot for his eighth of the year and Adirondack took a 4-2 lead. That held up as the final score as Isaac Poulter stopped 34 of 36 in the win.
After two games on the road, the Thunder return home on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25 against the Reading Royals at 7 p.m. Friday is $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday is the annual Kid's Takeover game! Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 17, 2023
- Gladiators Give Up Four Unanswered, Extend Losing Streak to Seven - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Fall on Friday in Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Opens Six-Game Road Trip with 5-3 Win Over Norfolk - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits See Icemen Pull Away in 5-1 Loss - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Dipietro Shines as Mariners Blank Lions Again - Maine Mariners
- Hutchison Leads Comeback in 4-2 Win Over Atlanta - Adirondack Thunder
- Savannah Selected as Host of 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - February 17 - ECHL
- K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Franco Sproviero - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Gameday: Grizz First Ever Meeting in Savannah - Utah Grizzlies
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, February 17 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Looking to End Three-Game Skid - Allen Americans
- Lions Looking to Rebound against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Icemen (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Calling All Kids: Join Royals Professionals for "Career Night" on March 3rd - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.