Zane Franklin Scores Overtime Winner Friday Night in Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (37-8-1-2, 75pts) defeated the Kansas City Mavericks (22-18-6-0, 57pts) by a final score of 3-2 in overtime Friday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena in front of 3,939 fans. Idaho will wrap up the three-game road swing Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. (MT).

Neither team scored in the first period as Idaho outshot Kansas City 9-7 and went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

About midway through the second period A.J. White (17th) gave Idaho a 1-0 lead. Minutes later Keegan Howdeshell (12th) tied it up. With just 93 seconds left in the frame Cody Haiskanen (1st) notched his first professional goal with a power-play score. The Steelheads led 2-1 through 40 minutes of play with shots 13-10 in favor of Kansas City in the frame.

Cole Coskey (13th) tied things up with just 5:55 to play in the third period eventually forcing overtime.

It took just 1:58 for Zane Franklin (11th) to find the back of the net and give the Steelheads a 3-2 overtime victory.

Adam Scheel made 30 saves on 32 shots for the victory while Shane Starrett turned aside 27 of 30 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 2nd, 11:45| 1-0 IDH GOAL: After an offensive zone faceoff win Justin Ducharme slid the puck to Matt Register at the left point. From there Ducharme received a pass from Register. He cut through the left circle and slid a pass diagonally for A.J. White below the near circle. Shane Starrett was unable to slide from post to post in time as White fired into the back of the net.

- 2nd, 16:12 | 1-1 KC GOAL: From the right circle dot Keegan Howdeshell threw the puck in front of the cage where Marc McNulty tipped it past Adam Scheel.

- 2nd, 18:27 | 2-1 IDH PP GOAL: Jordan Kawaguchi fed Colton Kehler on the left-wing half wall. Kehler rolled it back up top to the left side of the line for Kawaguchi. From there he slid a pass to Cody Haiskanen at the right point. Haiskanen walked down to the right circle and fired a wrist shot off the far post by Shane Starrett.

- 3rd, 14:05 | 2-2 KC GOAL: Loren Ulett circled behind the net and from the bottom of the left circle flung the puck threw the crease connecting on the blade of Cole Coskey below the right circle. From there Coskey was able to elevate it by Adam Scheel.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Zane Franklin (1-0-1)

2) Cody Haiskanen (1-0-1)

3) A.J. White (1-0-1)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-4 on the power-play while Kansas City was 0-for-1.

- Kansas City outshot Idaho 32-20.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR) and Justin Misiak (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 18-5-2 all-time vs. Kansas City and 6-4-2 in Kansas City.

- Cody Haiskanen scored his first professional goal.

- Zane Franklin scored the overtime winner in his 100th career ECHL/Professional game.

- Matt Register tallied two assists increasing his point streak to five games (0-6-6).

- Jordan Kawaguchi tallied two assists and now has points in two straight (1-4-5).

- Colton Kehler and Justin Ducharme each recorded an assist.

- Idaho has now scored 200 goals and only allowed 95 this season through the first 48 games.

