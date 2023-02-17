Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, February 17 at 7:00 PM

February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight in Orlando as they take on the Solar Bears for the first time since January 4th. Tonight's contest is the final road game for the Stingrays before their eight-game homestand begins tomorrow night in North Charleston.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays and Gladiators entered the third period tied at three goals apiece following tallies from Jackson Leppard, Matt Anderson, and Anthony Del Gaizo for South Carolina. Connor Moore netted a power play goal early in the third period for the 4-3 lead before Leppard iced the contest with under a minute and a half remaining for his second of the contest.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 63-31-7-5 in 106 all-time regular-season meetings with the Solar Bears. Four of the first five games have taken place in North Charleston with the Stingrays posting a record of 3-1-1. Bear Hughes leads the way with five goals and seven points against the Solar Bears this season.

SCOUTING ORLANDO

Orlando is led by Tristan Langan offensively with 41 points on 13 goals and 28 assists in 50 games this year, but Ross Olsson has been the go-to guy when they need a goal scored. Olsson has tallied 23 goals this season to lead the Solar Bears along with 35 points. Jack LaFontaine has carried the brunt of the load in net, earning him a call-up to Syracuse in the AHL. Jimmy Poreda and Garrett Sparks have manned the crease in his absence, leading to an overall record of 8-3-2.

FIVE-FIVE-FIVE

The Stingrays have turned things around offensively, netting five goals apiece in each of the last three contests after being shut out by Savannah on February 9th. The Stingrays have been led by the trio of Anthony Del Gaizo, Jackson Leppard, and Connor Moore with three goals each. South Carolina has increased their average goals scored and their 3.56 goals per game is sixth best in the ECHL and best in the South Division.

A POWERFUL DUO

A large part of the Stingrays' offense over the last three games has been the power play, accounting for 40% of the South Carolina goals over that stretch. The man advantage has recorded two goals a game and are 6-for-12, clicking at a 50% rate dating back to last Saturday. South Carolina ranks as the ECHL's top power play, converting on 26.3% of chances this season, two and a half points better than the next closest team.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Saturday, February 18 at 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Sunday, February 19 at 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Carolina - Wednesday, February 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Worcester at South Carolina - Friday, February 24 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, February 25 at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.