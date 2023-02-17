Lions Looking to Rebound against Mariners

The Lions begin a three-games-in-three-days schedule tonight when the team faces the Mariners in Portland, Maine. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron's crew then returns to Colisée Vidéotron for afternoon games against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday and Sunday. Having lost both encounters against Maine last week, Trois-Rivières will want to register a victory tonight as the team desperately tries to accumulate points to qualify for post-season play. The Lions are currently sixth in the North Division, 15 points behind the Worcester Railers who hold the fourth and final playoff spot. It's obvious: every game is of critical importance to the Lions going forward.

Players to watch

Candiac native Thomas Caron played his first two games wearing a Lions uniform last week and scored a goal in the team's 4-2 loss to the Mariners last Friday. This is the first stint in the ECHL for the 22-year-old forward, whose rights are held by the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

Maine forward Reid Stefanson is enjoying a terrific season, amassing 27 points in 43 games. The rookie had two goals and two assists when the teams met last Saturday and was named the second star of the game.

