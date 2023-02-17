Stingrays Fall on Friday in Orlando

February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays' Andrew Cherniwchan on game night

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays' Andrew Cherniwchan on game night(South Carolina Stingrays)

ORLANDO, FL - The South Carolina Stingrays (28-13-4-1) fell to the Orlando Solar Bears (24-20-6-1) by a final score of 4-2 on Friday night at the Amway Center.

Orlando jumped out to a 1-0 lead with 6:26 remaining in the opening stanza on Branden Makara's second marker of the year. Makara shoveled a rebound shot over the glove of Clay Stevenson for the advantage.

Luke Boka doubled the lead for Orlando 9:35 into the second period with his fourth goal of the season. Boka collected a loose rebound and skated to his right, sending a shot past the glove of Stevenson for the 2-0 lead.

Patience paid off for Andrew Cherniwchan as he netted his eighth tally of the year with 3:50 remaining in the middle frame. Cherniwchan won a puck battle along the boards and cut to the front of the net, forcing Garret Sparks to sprawl for a save and flipping a shot into the open net for the 2-1 contest.

Tyler Bird regained the two-goal advantage for the Solar Bears with 56 seconds remaining in the second period. Boka intercepted a pass from Stevenson and fed Bird in front of the net where the forward slid a shot past Stevenson for the 3-1 lead.

The teams traded goals in the third period beginning with Bennett MacArthur's fifth tuck of the season for the 4-1 advantage. MacArthur set up in front of the net and redirected a shot from Mathieu Foget past Stevenson for the three-goal lead.

Bear Hughes cut the lead back to two goals with his 18th snipe of the season. Hughes picked up a loose puck at the right circle, spun, and fired a shot past the glove of Sparks for the 4-2 deficit to close out the game.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum tomorrow, February 18th for a showdown with the Jacksonville Icemen at 6:05 p.m. It's Heart & Health Night with a heart-shaped clip giveaway presented by MUSC Health and Truist. Specialty heart & health-inspired jerseys will be worn by the Stingrays and auctioned off benefitting the American Heart Association: Lowcountry Heart Walk.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.

For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.