Americans Looking to End Three-Game Skid

February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Chase Perry makes a stop against the Florida Everblades

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans goaltender Chase Perry makes a stop against the Florida Everblades(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Florida Everblades tonight, in the second game of a three-game series. The Everblades lead the South Division with 63 points. Tickets for tonight's game are available online at www.allenamericans.com

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Promotion: WHITE OUT NIGHT. Everyone wear a white Americans jersey or T-shirt

Postgame Party: Dodies Cajun in the Village at Allen

Next Home Game: 2/18/23 vs. Florida Everblades, 7:05 PM

Florida dominates Game1: The Florida Everblades jumped on the Americans early, scoring six goals over the first two periods on their way to an 8-5 victory on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center. Eight Florida players were in double figures. Three players had three or more points. The Everblades outshot the Americans 41-29 for the game. The loss was the Americans third in a row.

Power Play Success: Despite the loss on Wednesday night, the Americans special teams were good. Allen went 3-for-5 on the power play. The three power play goals matched a season high.

McAuley continues strong play: Colby McAuley continues his strong play. He had two assists on Wednesday night. He has two or more points in four of his last five games.

Waving the hats: Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 22games with a hat trick on Wednesday night in the Americans 8-5 loss to Florida. It was Hargrove's second hat trick of the season, and second in the last five games.

Scoring leader: Americans rookie forward Hank Crone is the new scoring leader in the ECHL. Crone's two goals and two assists moved him ahead of Zach O'Brien into sole possession of the scoring lead in the ECHL. Teammate Jack Combs is tied for second overall in the league with 61 points.

Goal Scoring Leader: Colton Hargrove has overtaken teammate Jack Combs to become the league's goal scoring king with three on Wednesday night. His 27 goals puts him one ahead of Jack Combs. The Americans have the top three goal scorers in the ECHL (Hargrove 27, Combs 26, Crone 25).

Tighten up the defense- The Americans have given up 22 goals to opponents over their last three games. Two of the three they have allowed eight goals.

Comparing Allen and Florida

Allen Americans:

Home: 9-11-1-0

Away: 13-13-0-0

Overall: 22-24-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (27) Colton Hargrove

Assists: (39) Hank Crone

Points: (64) Hank Crone

+/-: (+6) Chad Butcher

PIM: (141) Michael Robideaux

Florida Everblades:

Home: 17-5-0-1

Away: 11-6-4-2

Overall: 28-11-4-3

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

Florida Everblades Leaders:

Goals: (18) Jake Smith

Assists: (30) Joe Pendenza

Points: (47) Joe Pendenza

+/-: (+27) Oliver Chau

PIM: (96) Austin Crossley

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.