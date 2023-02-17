Calling All Kids: Join Royals Professionals for "Career Night" on March 3rd

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced details for the team's Career Night promotional game on Friday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Trois-Rivières. Register at Royals Junior Role Form and select your desired junior position for your chance to be a part of the Royals organization for the game. Junior positions are available in the following roles accompanied by the professional listed:

Junior Broadcaster (Erik Jesberger)

Junior Arena MC (Mike Keller)

Junior Promotional Team (Jak Kerley + Dylan Ward)

Junior Chuck a Puck + 50/50 seller (Gregg Lewis)

Junior Coach (James Henry)

Junior DJ (DJ Ben Smith)

Junior Social Media Team (Matt Christine)

Upon registering for Junior Broadcaster and Junior Arena MC, a video MUST be attached to the submission for consideration for you to be selected for the role. Junior Arena MC entrants may record a video of themselves providing information about the promotional deals and events occurring at the game listed here.

Junior Broadcaster entrants may record themselves providing play-by-play commentary over the Royals vs. Thunder Pink in the Rink game highlights available here. Upon clicking the link, mute the YouTube highlight video so that only your voice is heard as you record into a cell phone, laptop, or other recording device.

Junior Broadcaster and Junior Arena MC submissions may be attached as .mp4 (video and voice recording) or .mp3 (voice recording only) files on the form for selection consideration.

Please review the following rules before entering:

Deadline to enter is Feb. 26.

One entry will be selected per role and selected junior members will be announced on Feb. 28.

Winning entrants will be notified via phone call and/or email and given a full list of official rules.

Winning entrants must be present at the game on March 3. Tickets will be provided for winners.

Winning entrants must report to the Customer Service Desk that night, March 3, by (5:30pm) upon entering the arena.

Must be between the age of 7-14 to enter.

Click here to buy tickets to the game

Mar. 3 will also have the following promotions:

- Career Ready Berks Night Job Fair presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group

- Teamwork Online Career Fair

- $2 off domestic drafts from 6-7:00 p.m.

- 4 for $60 deal including 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 drinks, and 4 pairs of thundersticks. Presented by Deibler Dental.

Upcoming Games:

Ant-Man + The Wasp Night - Feb. 18 vs. Newfoundland

Join the Royals as they team up with Marvel's Ant-Man

Ice Angels poster giveaway

Specialty jerseys, available in online auction

Ant-Man character appearance

Slapshot Saturdays: $2 off craft draft beers from 3-4:00 PM

Slapshot Saturdays: pre-game photo on ice with Slapshot from 3:00-3:15 below section 109

Post-Game skate

Presidents Day - Feb. 20 vs. Newfoundland

Specialty 1:00 p.m. afternoon game

FREE admission for kids ages 14 and under

Career Ready Berks Night - Mar. 3 vs. Trois-Rivières

Career Ready Berks Night Job Fair presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group

$2 off domestic drafts 6-7:00 PM

4 for $60 deal including 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 drinks, and 4 pairs of thundersticks. Presented by Deibler Dental.

2022-23 & 2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 & now 2023-24 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

