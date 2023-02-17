Gladiators Give Up Four Unanswered, Extend Losing Streak to Seven

Glens Falls, NY. - The Atlanta Gladiators (24-19-5-1) built an early 2-0 lead, but the Adirondack Thunder (18-22-5-1) scored four unanswered goals and Atlanta extended their losing streak to seven straight games with a loss Friday night at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York.

Highlights of Atlanta's 4-2 loss to Adirondack.

First Star: Nick Hutchinson (ADK) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Xavier Parent (ADK) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Atlanta struck early as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the contest (15:00). Cody Sylvester capitalized on an Adirondack turnover to pot his 21st goal of the season.

Eric Neiley doubled the Gladiators lead only moments later to make it 2-0 (11:39). Neiley attempted a cross-ice pass, but it ricocheted right back onto his stick and he sent it into the Thunder net for his 22nd goal of the year.

Adirondack cut Atlanta's lead in half late in the first period to make the score 2-1 (4:33).

Both teams exchanged opportunities in the second period, but the score remained 2-1 after 40 minutes of play.

The Thunder found an equalizer early in the third period to make it 2-2 (18:18).

Adirondack grabbed their first lead of the night late in the third period as they jumped out to a 3-2 lead (7:40).

The Thunder stretched their lead to two goals just a few minutes later to make it 4-2 (4:22).

Atlanta pulled goaltender Joe Murdaca late in the third period in favor of the extra attacker but could not tie the score.

Isaac Poulter made 34 saves in the victory for Adirondack meanwhile Joe Murdaca turned aside 33 shots for the Gladiators.

