K-Wings Sign Rookie Forward Franco Sproviero
February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday the signing of rookie forward Franco Sproviero.
Sproviero, 24, enters his first professional season straight out of the University of Western Ontario (USports), after playing just over three seasons for the Sarnia Sting (OHL).
The 5-foot 9-inch, Sarnia, ON native is a dual citizen of both Canada and Italy and tore up the OHL in 2018-19, scoring 22 goals with 38 assists in 64 games played for the Sting. Across just over three full seasons played from 2015-2019, Sproviero amassed 48 goals with 86 assists in 206 games played.
Spoviero's time at Western Ontario was just as productive from 2019-2023, as he notched 78 points (30g, 48a) in 64 games played despite the Covid-canceled season.
Kalamazoo faces the Indy Fuel (31-15-2-0) tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST for 'Black Heritage Night' and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.
February is an important month to reflect on the achievements of our Black community, while also emphasizing the need to amplify ongoing action to ensure the Black community is represented and welcomed everywhere. It's also $3 Friday, so enjoy beers, soda and hot dogs for just $3.
