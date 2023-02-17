Fuel Fall 3-2 in Kalamazoo

February 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel's Cam Bakker, Spencer Watson and Bryan Lemos

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel's Cam Bakker, Spencer Watson and Bryan Lemos(Indy Fuel)

KALAMAZOO- The Fuel headed back to Kalamazoo for a two-game set after facing them last Saturday and shutting them out 5-0 in Mitchell Weeks' second shutout of the season. This time, without big scorers Alex Wideman and Seamus Malone in the lineup, they fell to the K-Wings 3-2.

1ST PERIOD

Just over two minutes into the game, Max Humitz took a delay of game penalty for Kalamazoo giving the Fuel an early power play. While they didn't score on the power play, Spencer Watson did have control of the puck and was able to redirect it into the net as the penalty expired.

At 14:17 both Andrew Bellant and Kalamazoo's Carson Focht were given penalties for a neutral zone scuffle but both penalties were killed off. The K-Wings had a few good chances but Weeks stood strong and ended the period without giving up a goal.

2ND PERIOD

The K-Wings came out a lot faster in the second period and began outshooting Indy by a wide margin however could not score.

At 15:21 Olivier LeBlanc was sent to the box for holding and then just thirty seconds after that, both Chase Lang and Collin Saccoman were given roughing penalties for a scuffle behind the net. They were all killed off.

Kalamazoo went to their first power play of the game with a tripping call on Andrew Perrott at 18:47 of the second. The K-Wings were able to score with just twelve seconds left to tie it up. Matheson Iacopelli claimed the goal for Kalamazoo.

3RD PERIOD

Justin Taylor opened the scoring for the K-Wings to make it 2-1 just 38 seconds into the final frame.

At 1:51 of the period, Fuel penalty minutes leader Chris Cameron took a minor goaltender interference call which was quickly followed by a Chase Lang cross-checking penalty. This gave Kalamazoo almost a minute and a half of 5-on-3 play but Indy was able to kill it off.

At 7:08, Spencer Watson scored his second of the game to tie it up at two each before Lang and LeBlanc were each given roughing penalties, sending Lang to the box for the third time tonight. Justin Murray scored after those penalties expired to make it 3-2 Wings late in the game.

The Fuel pulled goaltender Mitchell Weeks after gaining possession with about a minute left in the game but time ultimately expired and the Fuel fell to the K-Wings 3-2.

They play Kalamazoo again tomorrow in an attempt to split the weekend series.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.